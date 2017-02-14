Sasikala convicted in DA case: Massive celebrations erupt outside O Panneerselvam's residence
Chennai: Massive celebrations erupted outside acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's residence minuted after the Supreme Court convicted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to a 4-year jail term.
According to ANI, hundreds of OPS supporters carrying posters of 'Amma' gathered outside the chief minister's residence and shouted slogans and burst crackers.
Chennai: #OPanneerselvam's supporters gather outside his residence after the DA case verdict that convicted #VKSasikala pic.twitter.com/4aeliXs341
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Panneerselvam's supporters see the apex court verdict against Sasikala as a big victory for their chief minister.
The devastating SC ruling has shattered Sasikala's dream to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
Sasikala was found guilty of corruption by the Supreme Court and will now have to surrender to the police in Chennai so that she can be jailed for four years. The SC ruling implies that Sasikala is now barred from contesting an election for the next ten years.
