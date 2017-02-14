Sasikala DA case: From 'justice delivered' to 'end of goondaism', here are top reactions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to a 4-year jail term, shattering her dream to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sasikala was found guilty of corruption by the Supreme Court and will now have to surrender to the police in Chennai so that she can be jailed for four years. The SC ruling implies that Sasikala is now barred from contesting an election for the next ten years.

Here are some quick reactions:-

AIADMK quotes Sasikala

-In the past whenever 'Amma' was in crisis, I also suffered this time also, I will take it upon me. 'Dharma' will win.

Venkaiah Naidu, BJP

SC verdict out today. Need of the hour is to enable an able and stable government in Tamil Nadu as per the wishes of the people of State.

Subramanian Swamy, BJP

-I was expecting the conviction. I don't think she can escape the 4 years sentence.

MK Stalin, DMK

-After 21 years justice has finally prevailed.

Tamilan Prasanna, DMK

-This is a great success for Tamil Nadu people. It is a victory of truth and judicial system.

BV Acharya, former Chief Public Prosecutor

-I am not surprised by the judgement:

Soli Sorabjee

There is no split verdict by Supreme Court, she can't possibly be CM; She will have to serve the sentence.

RS Surjewala, Congress

Governor whose role has been circumspect, must call special assembly session and both AIADMK factions for way forward.

Sasikala Pushpa, expelled AIADMK MLA

Welcome the verdict, this is the end of goondaism in Tamil Nadu, VK Sasikala is a criminal.

Lalu Yadav, RJD

This isn't a political fight any more; Cannot comment anything on Court's verdict.