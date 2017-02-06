Sasikala likely to be sworn-in as new Tamil Nadu chief minister on Tuesday
Chennai: VK Sasikala will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, nearly two months after former CM and her close confidante J Jayalalithaa passed away following a prolonged illness.
The ceremonial function will be held at 9 am in Madras University, the New18.com quoted AIADMK sources as saying.
Senior state ministers, overseeing the preparations, visited the hall in the morning, the report said, adding the party is now awaiting confirmation from the Governors' office.
Jayalalithaa had also taken the oath of office at the same venue years ago.
Sasikala was earlier elected the general secretary of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party.
Her close friend Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5.
