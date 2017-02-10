Sasikala vs O Panneerselvam: AIADMK MLAs 'locked in resort'? Madras HC asks police to file affidavit

Chennai: Amid a bitter power struggle between AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state's police to file an affidavit on the allegations that a large number ruling party MLAs are under detention in a resort.

Earlier, the Supreme Court declined urgent hearing on a petition seeking to stop VK Sasikala from being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice NV Ramana and Justice DY Chandrachud said "sorry declined" as the petitioner urged the bench to hear the plea.

The petitioner had contended that Sasikala should not be sworn-in as the verdict on Karnataka government's plea challenging her acquittal in a disproportionate assets case was awaited.

All eyes are now on Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is likely to choose between O Panneerselvam and AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala as the next chief minister to end the ongoing power struggle in this southern state.

Governor Rao met both Sasikala and Panneerselvam in quick succession shortly after arriving here on Thursday. The rival camps continue hectic parleys to secure support among MLAs to claim Jayalalithaa's legacy.

While ‘caretaker’ Chief Minister Panneerselvam sought to withdraw his resignation, saying he was forced to tender it, Sasikala is learnt to have staked claim to form the government and become the next CM.

She also gave him a letter presumably containing the names of MLAs who elected her as AIADMK Legislature Party Leader.

However, the Governor's response was not immediately known. Sources said that the authenticity of the signatures may be verified by the Governor to know where Sasikala stands. He has also reportedly sought further legal opinion.

