Sidelined by BJP, 'bankable' Shatrughan Sinha offers to 'guide' Rajinikanth's foray into politics

New Delhi: Apparently sidelined in his own party, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has now offered to help Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's foray into politics.

In a series of tweets, 'shotgun' offered to guide and support his 'friend'' Rajinikanth if he plans to foray into politics.

Titanic Hero of Tamil Nadu & son of India - dearest @superstarrajini #Rajinikanth ! Rise, Rise, Rise!! It's high time & the right time! 1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 25, 2017

Nation is waiting with bated breath for @superstarrajini 's leap into constructive politics to shape the future of your people & nation 2>3 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 25, 2017

While hailing Rajinikanth's move to join politics, the Patna Sahib MP also cautioned him not to join any political party, instead let others join him.

The people are with you and ready to join @superstarrajini and instead of joining anyone, it is best when others join you...3>4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 25, 2017

In another tweet, Sinha said that he was bankable, dependable and will always be available to superstar Rajinikanth in case the latter requires any help.

I have always stood by @superstarrajini as a friend, supporter, well wisher & even guide. Even today, if I can be of any help or support 5>6 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 25, 2017

..you can bank on me. I'm bankable, dependable & available to you - anytime & everytime. Regards to your family & long live @superstarrajini — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 25, 2017

Sinha also advised Rajinikanth to consider joining politics only after consulting his family members, fans and experts.

Hope, wish & pray that after consulting with your family, dear ones & experts, you take the right decision soon - sooner the better...4>5 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 25, 2017

The tweets from Sinha have come at a time when the Amit Shah-led BJP is making every attempt to woo Tamil superstar Rajinikanth join the saffron party.

BJP chief Amit Shah recently said that Rajinikanth would be welcomed with open arms if he plans to join the saffron party.

Rajinikanth had earlier hinted that he may join politics at an appropriate time.

The Patna Sahib MP was recently locked in a Twitter war with former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over the BJP's stance on Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of corruption.