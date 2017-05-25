close
Sidelined by BJP, 'bankable' Shatrughan Sinha offers to 'guide' Rajinikanth's foray into politics

Apparently sidelined in his own party, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has now offered to help Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's foray into politics.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 14:20
New Delhi: Apparently sidelined in his own party, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has now offered to help Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's foray into politics.

In a series of tweets, 'shotgun' offered to guide and support his 'friend'' Rajinikanth if he plans to foray into politics.

While hailing Rajinikanth's move to join politics, the Patna Sahib MP also cautioned him not to join any political party, instead let others join him.

In another tweet, Sinha said that he was bankable, dependable and will always be available to superstar Rajinikanth in case the latter requires any help. 

Sinha also advised Rajinikanth to consider joining politics only after consulting his family members, fans and experts. 

The tweets from Sinha have come at a time when the Amit Shah-led BJP is making every attempt to woo Tamil superstar Rajinikanth join the saffron party.

BJP chief Amit Shah recently said that Rajinikanth would be welcomed with open arms if he plans to join the saffron party.

Rajinikanth had earlier hinted that he may join politics at an appropriate time.

The Patna Sahib MP was recently locked in a Twitter war with former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over the BJP's stance on Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of corruption.

