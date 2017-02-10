close
Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 18:02
PTI

Chennai: Riding high on his on-screen popularity, film star Rajinikanth may soon be launching his own political party in Tamil Nadu, which has witnessed tumultuous political scenes of late, sending the government into a huddle.

Citing sources, the India Today TV reported that the 66-year-old star has been advised by senior RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to float his own political party.

The proposal is reportedly part of a BJP plan to enter the state with support from the cult status enjoyed by the superstar in Tamil Nadu.

In the long-run, however, he may eventually become BJP's CM face, the report speculated. Elections in Tamil Nadu are not due in immediate future.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar and his dear friend Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly advised him not to venture into politics.

Amitabh himself had a brief stint with politics in the 1980s when he won from the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on a Congress ticket.

Amitabh and Rajinikanth have worked in popular Hindi films like Hum, Giraftaar and Andha Kanoon.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 17:58

