Tamil Nadu Governor rules out Sasikala for CM even as AIADMK feud intensifies

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala suffered a huge setback in the tussle for Tamil Nadu chief ministership as Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao said she cannot be called to form the government, India Today news channel reported on Friday.

According to the channel, the Governor in a report to the Union Home Ministry cited the pending disproportionate assets (DA) case against Sasikala as the reason for her not being qualified to stake the claim.

The channel, which said it has a copy of the report sent by the Governor, reported that he also took note of the PILs against Sasikala, on which verdict was pending.

The PILs have been filed challenging her elevation as the Chief Minister, since "she has not been the General Secretary for a continuous period of five years", as mandated by the party`s constitution.