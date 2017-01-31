Tamil Nadu govt announces inquiry commission to look into violence during pro-Jallikattu protests

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced the setting up of an inquiry commission to look into the incidents of violence during the pro-Jallikattu protests across the state.

The order was passed by the O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK government here.

In the wake of reports that police and anti-social elements indulged in the violence and not protesters favouring Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, several leading politicians from the state had called for a thorough probe into the matter

CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat had demanded an independent and impartial probe into the alleged "police attack" to evict pro-Jallikattu protesters from Marina Beach and elsewhere in the city and sought adequate compensation for those affected.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss had also sought a probe by the CBI and by a Madras High Court judge into the violence in Chennai and Madurai.

On January 23, protesters had fought pitched battles with police, mainly around Marina Beach from where thousands were evicted, and blocked roads at various parts of city as the week-long agitation took a violent turn that day.

Police had fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge at some places as sections of protesters, removed from Marina in the early morning crackdown, pelted stones.

Police had said over 100 people were arrested in connection with the violence and more than 90 police personnel injured in the violence.

The state-wide Jallikattu protests, predominantly by students, ended on January 23 after the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a bill replacing the Ordinance for conduct of the bull taming sport.