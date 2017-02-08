Will rescue AIADMK from Sasikala's clutches: KC Palaniswamy

Chennai: The Election Commission should consider the extraordinary political situation in Tamil Nadu and soon decide on the legal status of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, a former party parliamentarian said on Wednesday.

KC Palaniswamy also said party cadres who oppose Sasikala would start the movement to retrieve the AIADMK headquarters, Jaya TV and the Poes Garden residence of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa from the occupiers.

"I have filed a case in the Madras High Court to direct the Election Commission to decide on my complaint against the election of Sasikala as AIADMK's interim General Secretary," Palaniswamysaid.

"However the EC should decided on this issue fast in the interest of Tamil Nadu as there is an uncertain political situation prevailing," Palaniswamy added.

He said Sasikala does not have any power to dismiss any party office bearer and O.Panneerselvam legally continues to be the party Treasurer.

Early on Wednesday the AIADMK dismissed Panneerselvam as Treasurer.

"One of my demands in my petition to the EC is to restrain Sasikala from making any changes in the party office bearers," Palaniswamy said.

Asked about the next course of action Palaniswamy said: "All the like-minded people in the party will sit together and chart out the next move."

He said from now onwards there will be steady flow of people out of AIADMK opposing Sasikala.

"Panneerselvam will become Chief Minister again," Palaniswamy said.

On February 24 -- the birthday of Jayalalithaa -- the movement to retrieve party headquarters, Jaya TV and Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa -- where Sasikala is living now -- will be launched to evict the occupants, Palaniswamy added.