Chhattisgarh

1 jawan dead, 3 others injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm in Rabdipara village under Phulbagdi police station area.

1 jawan dead, 3 others injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Sukma

Raipur: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was on Saturday martyred in an IED blast triggered allegedly by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The jawan was among four who were injured, earlier in the day, in the blast that took place in Sukma's Kerlapal area.

"One jawan has succumbed to his injuries. Total four jawans were injured in IED blast in Sukma's Kerlapal area today," Shalabh Sinha, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sukma said.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm in Rabdipara village under Phulbagdi police station area when a team of the DRG staff was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

When the patrolling team reached Rabdipara, around 500km from the state capital Raipur, ultras triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) that left three jawans injured.

On being alerted about the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the blast spot and efforts were on evacuating the injured to Sukma town.

The DRG is a special anti-Naxal police force deployed in the insurgency-hit districts of the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

