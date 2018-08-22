हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bilaspur derailment

5 bogies of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; rail traffic on Manendragadh-Chirmiri affected

At least five bogies of empty good train number N/Box-437 derailed between the stations of Manendragadh and Chirmiri in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, thus effecting services of several other trains of this route. 

New Delhi: At least five bogies of empty good train number N/Box-437 derailed between the stations of Manendragadh and Chirmiri in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, thus effecting services of several other trains of this route. 

At least 100 workers are at the site of the derailment and are clearing up the debris, said a report. 

Following are the trains that have been affected by the incident:

Rewa-Chirmiri train no. 51753 terminated in Manendragadh.
Train no 51755 Chirmiri-Anuppur run between Manendragadh and Anuppur.
Train no 58219 Bilaspur-Chirmiri terminated in Manendragadh.
Train no 58221 Chirmiri-Chandiya run between Manendragadh and Chandiya.
Train no 51754 Chirmiri-Riva run between Manendragadh and Riva.
Train no 58220 Chirmiri-Bilaspur to run between Manendragadh and Bilaspur.

More details awaited. 

