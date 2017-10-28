After journalist, Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel charged in sex CD case

Chhattisgarh: An FIR has been filed against Congress state chief Bhupesh Baghel on Friday in connection with the state minister sex CD case.

The development comes a day after senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested on same allegations of extortion and blackmailing the state minister.

Baghel has been charged under 67A of IT.

Claiming the allegations false, Verma had said, "The government of Chhattisgarh is not happy with me. Clearly, I am being framed."

The police reportedly said that Verma was in possession of incriminating CDs of a Chhattisgarh minister. Action against Verma was taken after a complaint was filed by someone close to the minister. Several CDs, pen drives, and some documents are also said to have been confiscated by the police.

The Chhattisgarh government claimed that he was working with the Congress to defame the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Responding to reports of him being in possession of a CD against a Chhattisgarh government minister, he said, "I have a sex CD of a Chhattisgarh Minister, he is Rajesh Munat & that is why Chhattisgarh government is not happy with me," ANI reported.

Chhattisgarh Police on Friday arrested Verma from the Indirapuram area in Ghaziabad in connection with a case of extortion. He was taken to the Indirapuram Police Station at 3.30 am where he was questioned for hours.

In the past, Verma has been associated with Amar Ujala and the BBC. He is a member of the Editors Guild of India and was also reportedly part of a fact-finding team of the Editors Guild which is looking into the intimidation of journalists in Chhattisgarh.