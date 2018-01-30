After saying 'revealing clothes' invite Nirbhaya-like cases, teacher now offers bizarre defence

RAIPUR: Amid row over her remarks that girls who wear "revealing clothes and lipstick incite Nirbhaya-like cases, the Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher who made the statement has offered an even more insensitive clarification.

"Saw Class 11 students outside at 8:30 pm and suggested that they should go home. A person's safety is in their own hands."

She stated that what happened in 2012 with the victim in the infamous Nirbhaya gangrape case could have been avoided if the girl did not step out late in the night."What happened with Nirbhaya was wrong but had she not gone out late she could have saved herself," teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya-I in Raipur S Singh said.

She also admitted that she has in the past asked girls not to wear lipsticks as per the school's code of conduct. "I instruct girls according to KV code of conduct. Parents should ensure that their children should at least wear the school uniform properly. I have objected and pointed out girl students for wearing lipstick at times," she added.

The teacher during a 'counselling session' of Class IX and XI girl students, had reportedly told them that if they wear lipstick and short dresses, they would get raped ‘just like Nirbhaya.’

The biology teacher had also told the girls that those who step out late in the night are inviting trouble and are 'asking for it'.

The teacher also reportedly questioned Nirbhaya for going out with a guy, who was not her husband.

The incident came to the fore after students who attended the session, recorded her statements and showed it to the school principal.

A complaint has been registered against the accused teacher and a panel will look into the matter.