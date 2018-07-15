हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

Chhattisgarh: 2 BSF jawans martyred in encounter with Naxals in Kanker

The deceased BSF personnel have been identified as Lokendra Singh from Rajasthan and Mukhtiyar Singh of Punjab.

Representational image

Chhattisgarh: Two BSF jawans were on Sunday martyred in a gunbattle with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The gunfight also left a jawan injured.

The jawans were returning from an ambush investigation through the forest of Barkot village, located around 250 km from the state capital Raipur in the wee hours when the got into the crossfire.

The deceased BSF personnel have been identified as Lokendra Singh from Rajasthan and Mukhtiyar Singh of Punjab. The injured trooper, Sandeep, has been admitted to a hospital.

"At 3:45 this morning jawans were returning from an ambush investigation. They got into crossfire with Naxals, 2 jawans died and 1 is injured, A search operation is underway," said Superintendent of Police, KL Dhruv.

"The gunfight took place in a forest near Mahla camp of BSF under Partapaur police station limits when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation," Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sundarraj P said.

(With inputs from agencies)

