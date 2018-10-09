हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh: 6 dead, 14 injured in gas pipeline blast at Bhilai Steel Plant

The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town.

Image credit: SAIL

Raipur: At least six persons were dead and 14 injured in a gas pipeline blast in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday.

The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 km from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.

Twelve people sustained severe burns in the explosion and were immediately rushed to the hospital. Later, six people succumbed to their injuries.

Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot, an official said.

In 2014, too, the plant had seen a major accident when a gas leak resulted in the death of six people, including two senior officials. Over 50 people were affected by the accident. A breakdown in the water pump house caused a leak of the poisonous gas carbon monoxide, which infiltrated the premises due to pressure differences along the purification chamber lines. 

The Bhilai Steel Plant, managed by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), has won the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best integrated steel plant in the country 11 times. 

The most profitable production facility of SAIL, the Bhilai steel plant was set up in 1955 with the help of erstwhile Soviet Union.

With agency reports

