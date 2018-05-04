Chhattisgarh government to recruit transgenders in police force to promote gender equality

RAIPUR: The Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh has decided to recruit transgenders in the state police force – a move that is aimed at promoting gender equality. According to news agency ANI, the state police has started conducting workshops to facilitate applications from the interested transgender candidates.

By allowing transgenders to join the state police force, Chhattisgarh has become the first Indian state to do so.

The Chhattisgarh government's decision to allow transgenders to join the state police force has been widely welcomed and the applicants have begun preparations at the police parade ground here.

According to reports, the recruitment of transgenders in the state police force would be done under similar guidelines for other two genders.

A state police spokesperson was quoted as saying that they had been conducting workshops to facilitate applications from transgenders. These applicants would be recruited only after they pass the written exam and physical test, he added.

Ever since the announcement was made, some 40 transgenders have already applied for the post of constable.

This recruitment will give hope to the transgender community and they will no longer hide their identity and come forward.

"Just like other genders, we too wish to serve for the betterment of our country. We are happy with the decision of the state government and will leave no stone unturned to clear tests," Divya, who is training with other transgender in the state capital to enter the police force, told ANI.

"Earlier we were afraid of the transgender community. We were told to stay away from them. However, now when we got to know them closely, we have realised that they are similar to us," said another aspirant Sakshi.

According to estimates, there are more than 3,000 transgenders in Chhattisgarh and come under the other backward class (OBC) category.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had declared transgender people as the third gender and ruled that they have equal privilege over the fundamental rights.

While Chhattisgarh government has opened the doors for transgenders to be part of its police force, there are isolated cases like Prithika Yashini – a transgender from Tamil Nadu – who is already serving as a Sub-inspector in Tamil Nadu Police after a long legal battle to get her recruitment cleared.

Similarly, another transgender community member Ganga Kumari too won a legal battle to become a constable in Rajasthan Police.

Ganga had cleared the police recruitment test in 2013 but was denied the post because of her gender identity, which was revealed by a medical test.

Calling it a case of 'gender bias', the Jodhpur High Court ruled on November 13, 2017, that she should be appointed within six weeks.

(With ANI inputs)