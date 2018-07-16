हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh High Court

Chhattisgarh HC allows 13-year-old rape victim to undergo abortion

The High Court has ordered the medical college to provide medicines and facilities to the girl free of cost.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday granted permission to a 13-year-old rape survivor, who got pregnant, to undergo an abortion. The order was given by Justice Sanjay K Agarwal.

The court ordered that the abortion should take place under the supervision of specialist doctors at a medical college in Raipur. A team of six doctors including the dean will be formed who will conduct the abortion.

The HC has also ordered the medical college to provide medicines and facilities to the girl free of cost.

The teen, who is 26-weeks pregnant, was allegedly raped by a neighbour. She is a resident of Raipur.

The petition of undergoing an abortion was submitted by the father of the victim.

