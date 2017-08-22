close
Chhattisgarh: Woman delivers baby in open ground as health centre fails to open on time

In yet another incident, a woman in Chhattisgarh delivered a child in an open ground as the primary health centre had not opened for the day.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 09:34
Chhattisgarh: Woman delivers baby in open ground as health centre fails to open on time
Representational image

New Delhi: In yet another incident, a woman in Chhattisgarh delivered a child in an open ground on Monday as the primary health centre had not opened for the day.

The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, reported ANI.

Be it sending an ambulance or attending patients on time, government hospitals in India are on a splurge of denial.

Earlier, there had been several instances of women giving birth to infants at unusual places like autorickshaws after being denied of admission in hospitals.

On August 10, another woman gave birth to a child outside the labour room of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha after she was allegedly denied entry into the room.

A tribal woman from Kerala delivered a baby in an autorickshaw on July 13 while a Hyderabad woman on August 3.

