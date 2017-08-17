close
Chhattisgarh: Mob, police clash in Bemetara; eight villagers arrested

Eight villagers have been arrested in connection with the clash between a mob and police personnel in Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, wherein 16 police personnel had got injured.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 23:26

Raipur: Eight villagers have been arrested in connection with the clash between a mob and police personnel in Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, wherein 16 police personnel had got injured.

A case was registered against twenty villagers, including some women, and others for allegedly creating tension in Berla village of the district on Wednesday, a local police official told PTI.

"Of them, eight have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab others," he added.

Last week, a woman from the village had been allegedly raped and looted by a group of men.

Based on the victim's complaint, one man was arrested in that case on charges of rape, while four others for allegedly looting her, he said.

The clash took place yesterday when residents of Berla village tried to gherao the local tehsil (revenue) office, demanding strict action against the accused in the rape case.

They also alleged that some more people were involved in the incident, but police were trying to save the other accused.

When police personnel tried to control the mob, the clash ensued in which at least 16 personnel, including Berla station house officer (SHO) Prem Sahu, sustained injuries, the official said.

Massive security was deployed at the village to control the situation, he added.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress has accused the police of resorting to lathicharge on villagers, who were demanding justice for the rape victim and sought a judicial probe into the clash incident.

A group of Congress leaders, led by the state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel, today met the villagers of Berla.

"Administrative lapses resulted in yesterday's (clash) incident, which is highly condemnable. Instead of taking action against the rape accused, police used force against villagers, who had reached the tehsil office seeking justice for the victim woman," Baghel said.

He also accused the police of implicating local Congress workers in the clash incident.

Baghel further demanded a judicial probe into the alleged police action on villagers. 

TAGS

ChhattisgarhBemetaraRaipurLathicharge

