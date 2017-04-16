Chhattisgarh: Two ISI suspects arrested over anti-national activities in Bilaspur

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday arrested two suspects related to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) sleeper cells for their involvement in anti-national activities.

The police got hold of them after tapping their phone conversations.

Both suspects are related to Satwinder Singh, Razzan Tiwari and Balram, who were arrested earlier from Jammu and Madhya Pradesh by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for their involvement in anti-national activities.

A case of sedition has been registered against the two suspects, who are from Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa.

"We received the information that two suspects Maninder Yadav and Sanjay Devangan, who have several bank accounts in different banks, get money from places and transact that money in separate bank accounts. As soon as we got the information, our officials immediately took the team under the direction of high officials and arrested Maninder from civil lines area," said Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Srivastava.

On interrogation, Maninder admitted that he is related to Rajjan Tiwari and he works for him. He also admitted that money is transferred in the accounts on Tiwari's instructions.

The police arrested Devangan from Telipara.