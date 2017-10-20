Chhattisgarh: Upset over 'small' quantity of crackers, boy hangs himself

Raipur: A 15-year-old boy committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district after his parents refused to buy more firecrackers for Diwali, police said.

Abhijeet, a class 10th student, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Ambikapur town yesterday, said station house officer Vinay Singh Baghel.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Abhijeet?was unhappy with the quantity of crackers and decorative lights his father had bought; he wanted him to buy more.

His parents tried to mollify him by promising to buy more crackers and lights next year, but he was still upset and locked himself in a room, the police officer said.

When he did not come out for a long time,?his parents peered from the window and saw him hanging from the ceiling fan. Upon breaking open the door, they found him dead.

Police are conducting further probe.