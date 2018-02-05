CRPF hero who lost both legs in blast returns to duty

Raipur: The story of CRPF jawan Bhogade Ramdas Bhau, is of courage and determination.

A CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) commando, he was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in November 2017.

The incident took place when a joint team of the 208 battalion CoBRA, an elite unit of the CRPF, and the district police force was out on an operation under the command of assistant commandant Ambuj Kumar Srivastava in Kistaram district.

While the team was cordoning off a forested patch near Kasaram village, around two km away from the police station, Ramdas stepped on a pressure-operated improvised explosive device (IED), triggering the blast and getting injured.

Ramdas was given first-aid on the spot and was evacuated to the Kistaram camp in a tractor by 1:40 pm on November 29, 2017.

He was provided initial treatment by Dr Anil, who was present at Kistaram camp with his team. Given the seriousness of injury in both his legs, the jawan was evacuated to Raipur by helicopter for better treatment at about 2:45 pm.

Ramdas was admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital, Raipur and his surgery was over by around 9:15 pm on the same day. His lower limbs were amputated above the knee and his left hand was debrided.

However, not the one to be demoralised and accept defeat, after recovering Ramdas is now back to 208 CoBRA.