Five killed in Chhattisgarh road accident
ANI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:51
Surguja: At least five persons were killed in a road accident late on Sunday night in Chhattisgarh`s Surguja district.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter has evacuated three persons who were critically injured in the mishap have been admitted to a hospital in Raipur.
Further details are awaited.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:49
