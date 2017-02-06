close
Five killed in Chhattisgarh road accident

ANI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:51

Surguja: At least five persons were killed in a road accident late on Sunday night in Chhattisgarh`s Surguja district.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter has evacuated three persons who were critically injured in the mishap have been admitted to a hospital in Raipur.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:49

