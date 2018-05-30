Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi on life support at Gurugram hospital

GURUGRAM: Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi is on life support at the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. According to the doctors, his condition is stable at the moment.

The former IAS officer and first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh was brought to Medanta Hospital by an air ambulance on Wednesday after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The 72-year-old Chhattisgarh Janata Congress party chief was earlier undergoing treatment at a Raipur hospital.

"Jogi`s condition is stable and he is on ventilator support. The next bulletin will be shared at 10 am. on Thursday," Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. AK Dubey said.

Jogi is being treated by a team of doctors led by Yatin Mehta.

Jogi's wife Dr Renu, son Amit and daughter-in-law Dr. Richa are with him at the hospital.

Before being shifted to Gurugram, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh met Ajit Jogi at the Raipur hospital and wished for his speedy recovery.

(With IANS Inputs)