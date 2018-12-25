Full list of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Cabinet

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet by inducting nine Congress MLAs. The newly inducted MLAs include a woman legislator as a minister. The portfolio allocation has not been announced yet.
This is the first Cabinet expansion of the Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet. Two other MLAs TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu had taken oath as ministers along with the CM on December 17. With this expansion, the strength of the Baghel-led Cabinet has gone up to 12. The Chhattisgarh Cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the chief minister.
Here is the full list of ministers who have taken oath as Ministers of Chhattisgarh:
|Chhattisgarh Cabinet
|Bhupesh Baghel - Chief Minister
|T S Singh Deo
|Tamradhwaj Sahu
|Mohammad Akbar
|Ravindra Choubey
|Jaisingh Agrawal
|Umesh Patel
|Anila Bhedia
|Kawasi Lakhma
|Premsai Singh Tekam
|Shiv Kumar Daharia
|Rudra Guru
Those who took oath as Ministers on Tuesday include four-time MLA Mohammad Akbar, who is the lone Muslim face in the Cabinet. Former Leader of Opposition Ravindra Choubey, Jaisingh Agrawal and two-time MLA Umesh Patel were also sworn in on Tuesday. Kawasi Lakhma and Premsai Singh Tekam were the tribal leaders inducted into the Cabinet. State Congress's working president Shiv Kumar Daharia and Rudra Guru, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, were also sworn in as ministers.
All the ministers took oath in Hindi. The event was held at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. Senior Congress leader PL Punia, Chief Minister Baghel and other leaders were present on the occasion.
The Congress returned to power in the state after 15 years, dislodging the Raman Singh-led BJP government. The Congress bagged 68 of the total 90 seats in the Assembly, while the BJP won only 15 seats.