Full list of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Cabinet

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet by inducting nine Congress MLAs. The newly inducted MLAs include a woman legislator as a minister. The portfolio allocation has not been announced yet.

This is the first Cabinet expansion of the Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet. Two other MLAs TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu had taken oath as ministers along with the CM on December 17. With this expansion, the strength of the Baghel-led Cabinet has gone up to 12. The Chhattisgarh Cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the chief minister.

Here is the full list of ministers who have taken oath as Ministers of Chhattisgarh: