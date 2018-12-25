हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Full list of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Cabinet

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the chief minister.

Full list of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel&#039;s Cabinet

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet by inducting nine Congress MLAs. The newly inducted MLAs include a woman legislator as a minister. The portfolio allocation has not been announced yet.

This is the first Cabinet expansion of the Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet. Two other MLAs TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu had taken oath as ministers along with the CM on December 17. With this expansion, the strength of the Baghel-led Cabinet has gone up to 12. The Chhattisgarh Cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the chief minister.

Here is the full list of ministers who have taken oath as Ministers of Chhattisgarh: 

Chhattisgarh Cabinet
Bhupesh Baghel - Chief Minister
T S Singh Deo
Tamradhwaj Sahu
Mohammad Akbar
Ravindra Choubey
Jaisingh Agrawal
Umesh Patel
Anila Bhedia
Kawasi Lakhma
Premsai Singh Tekam
Shiv Kumar Daharia
Rudra Guru

 

Those who took oath as Ministers on Tuesday include four-time MLA Mohammad Akbar, who is the lone Muslim face in the Cabinet. Former Leader of Opposition Ravindra Choubey, Jaisingh Agrawal and two-time MLA Umesh Patel were also sworn in on Tuesday. Kawasi Lakhma and Premsai Singh Tekam were the tribal leaders inducted into the Cabinet. State Congress's working president Shiv Kumar Daharia and Rudra Guru, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, were also sworn in as ministers.

All the ministers took oath in Hindi. The event was held at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. Senior Congress leader PL Punia, Chief Minister Baghel and other leaders were present on the occasion.

The Congress returned to power in the state after 15 years, dislodging the Raman Singh-led BJP government. The Congress bagged 68 of the total 90 seats in the Assembly, while the BJP won only 15 seats. 

Tags:
ChhattisgarhBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh Cabinet expansionChhattisgarh Cabinet

Must Watch