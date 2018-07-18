हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
infant death

Heartbreaking: 2-month-old baby dies inside ambulance after technicians fail to open vehicle door

In a heartwrenching incident, a two-and-half-month-old infant died inside an ambulance after paramedics and failed to the open the vehicle's door on time.

Raipur: In a heartwrenching incident, a two-and-half-month-old infant died inside an ambulance after paramedics and failed to the open the vehicle's door on time.

"I contacted Sanjeevani Express 108, a free ambulance service, in the morning and rushed my child to Dr Ambedkar Hospital. When we reached the hospital, the door of the ambulance could not be opened for about 40 minutes," said the infant boy's father, Ambika Singh.

The infant was slated to undergo a cardiac surgery in a private hospital. Singh and his wife had come all the way from Gaya in Bihar by train to get the cardiac surgery performed on the child at the Sathya Sai Hospital.

After the baby's condition started deteriorating in the morning, he was being rushed to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital from Raipur station.

The window panes of the hospital had to be broken to rescue the child. The doctors later declared the infant as dead on arrival.

According to reports, the technicians of Sanjeevani Ambulance are currently on strike and the vehicle was being operated by untrained staff who struglled to open the door.

GVK EMRI, which operates the Sanjeevani Ambulance service, however, denied the allegations.

"The allegations are false. After getting a call for an ambulance at 10.15 am, the vehicle was rushed to Raipur station and it reached there at 10.18 am. Technicians who checked the vital parameters of the child found no response," said Shibu Kumar, government relationship officer of GVK EMRI.

He claimed that technicians brought the patient to the Ambedkar Hospital where the door of the ambulance got stuck for a "few minutes" due to "mechanical problems".

He said that they extricated the child from the window of the ambulance and rushed him to Ambedkar Hospital.

With agency inputs

