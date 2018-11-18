हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sukma

IED blast in Sukma in Chhattisgarh, 3 security men injured

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occured in Sukma on Sunday. Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) have been injured. One of those injured is serious. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for first aid.

IED blast in Sukma in Chhattisgarh, 3 security men injured

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in Sukma on Sunday. Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) have been injured. One of those injured is serious. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for first aid.

The blast took place between Bheji and Elarmadgu.

Earlier on 15 November, Naxals had killed a road construction contractor and torched six vehicles in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district. The incident took place on the under-construction Misma-Chichordguda road under Dornapal police station limits.

The road is being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna for which contract was given to Sahu Mahamaya Buildcon company owned by contractor Harishankar Sahu.

Around a dozen armed Naxals stormed the construction site, located about 500 km from the state capital, and started thrashing labourers asking them to stop the work. They attacked Sahu with sharp weapons and fled, leaving him dead on the spot. Before fleeing, the Naxals set ablaze Sahu's SUV and other five vehicles and machines engaged in construction work.

