Chhattisgarh second phase polls Live Updates: Will Raman Singh-led BJP be back in power?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 07:13
Raipur: The second and final phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls for 72 seats will soon be underway across 19 districts of central and north Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray of the second phase of the polls. A total of 1,53,85,983 persons, including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender, are eligible to vote in this elections.

Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling, a police official said.  Helicopters and drones have been put in place for monitor the situation at over 19,000 polling booths.

First phase of the polls was held on November 12 which witnessed over 76 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes will be held on December 11.   

20 November 2018, 07:13 AM

Voting begins at 8 am. 

20 November 2018, 07:03 AM

Chief Minister Raman Singh's home district is Kawardha, where polls will be held today. He, however, contests polls from Rajnandgaon, where voting took place in the first phase of polls for 18 seats on November 12. Singh has been the chief minister for 15 years in the state's 18-year history. Traditionally the main challenger for the BJP has been the Congress. However, there is a third force in the elections this time in form of former chief minister Ajit Jogi's alliance with Dalit leader Mayawati.

"We are expecting a pro-incumbency vote in the second phase also and people will come out in huge numbers this time also to vote for the BJP. We will definitely coming back to power for the record fourth-time in a row," Singh told PTI Monday.
 

20 November 2018, 07:00 AM

For the second phase of polls, there are 1,53,85,983 voters, including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender. As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase, the official said. The highest number of 46 contestants are in the Raipur City South constituency, while the lowest number of six contestants are in the Bindranavagarh seat.

20 November 2018, 06:59 AM

It's a three-way battle in Chhattisgarh. Ruling BJP is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term while Opposition Congress aims to end its 15-year exile from power in the tribal-dominated state. A coalition between the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) emerged as the third crucial wheel in the state. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.

