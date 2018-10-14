हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nine of a family killed massive road accident in Chhattisgarh

The family was reportedly travelling in a Bolero SUV and was hit by a truck, about 70 kms from Raipur. 

Nine of a family killed massive road accident in Chhattisgarh

Nine members of a family were killed in a massive road accident in Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning. The accident took place in Rajnandgaon when the family was returning to Bhilai from Dongargarh. Three others have also been injured in the accident. 

The family was reportedly travelling in a Bolero SUV and was hit by a truck, about 70 kms from Raipur. The accident took place on national highway 53.

In a photograph of the car after the crash tweeted by news agency ANI, the vehicle can be seen smashed and severely dented. 

More details awaited.

