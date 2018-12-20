हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vinod Verma appointed Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor, Ruchir Garg as media advisor

On December 17, the senior Congress leader took oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

Raipur: Vinod Verma has been appointed as the political advisor to newly-inducted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Ruchir Garg has been appointed as his media advisor.

On December 17, the senior Congress leader took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur.

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the recent Assembly elections, winning 68 seats and ending the 15-year rule of the Raman Singh-led BJP government in the state.

