Who will be the new Chhattisgarh CM? Congress likely to make the announcement today

RAIPUR: The suspense over the Congress party's pick for the chief minister's post is likely to end on Sunday. The Congress Legislature Party will be meeting in Raipur on Sunday where the final decision is likely to be announced. TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant are being seen as top contenders for the post.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday held various meetings and discussions with the four leaders at his residence in Delhi. Along with Congress central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC in-charge for party affairs in Chhattisgarh P L Punia, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also believed to have been a part of the meetings.

The Congress president later in the day tweeted a picture with all the four aspirants for the Chhattisgarh CM's post along with a quote by Reid Hoffman. "No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you're playing a solo game, you'll always lose out to a team. - Reid Hoffman," he tweeted.

As per reports, the Congress is toying with the idea of having a CM and a deputy CM, and also mulling division of the CM term to accommodate more leaders.

After meeting with the high Congress high command in Delhi, the four CM aspirants returned to Raipur on Sunday. However, they refused to comment on the decision and said that the announcement will be made at the Congress Legislature Party meeting during the day.

"Mallikarjun Kharge ji and PL Punia ji will be arriving in Raipur later today. The name (of the CM) will be announced at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting," Bhupesh Baghel said.

Another contender for the CM post, TS Singh Deo also refused to divulge details. "You are speaking to someone who works in the Chhattisgarh government for the people f the state. The CLP will meet at 12:30 pm, the announcement will be made then," he said.