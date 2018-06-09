हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cloudy sky, rain likely in Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi: It was a cloudy Saturday morning in the national capital with the Met predicting light rain or drizzle. The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season`s average, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. 

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. "The sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rains or thundershower," the IMD official said.

The humidity was recorded at 73 percent at 8.30 a.m. 

Friday`s maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees, the season`s average, while the minimum was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season`s average.

