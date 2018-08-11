हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal expresses fear BJP might stall CCTV camera project

As per the plan, the Delhi government will install around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the national capital.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed the fear that the BJP might stall their ambitious project to install CCTV cameras in the city, a day after the Delhi Cabinet approved a proposal for the scheme. As per the plan, the Delhi government will install around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the national capital.

"A BJP leader has told me that they will not allow installation of CCTV cameras. The BJP is working on two options -- registration of fake cases in the CBI after picking up all files to get project stalled and making LG refer the matter to the president," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"If the BJP stalls installation of CCTV cameras, people will not tolerate this," he said. The chief minister yesterday told the Delhi Assembly that the Cabinet has approved the project. 

Taking a dig at the opposition, Kejriwal had said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress would now find it tough to dole out money and liquor during elections.

The project was embroiled in a controversy with Lt Governor Anil Baijal forming a committee to frame rules for installation, operation and monitoring of CCTV cameras. The AAP had slammed the move as "delaying tactics".

Picking holes in the committee formed by the L-G, the chief minister yesterday said it had recommended license for installing CCTV cameras. It means money will have to be paid for getting the licenses, he had said.

