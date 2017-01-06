2G Case: SC threatens to cancel Aircel licence if promoters fail to appear in special court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday threatened to cancel the 2G license granted to Aircel if Maxis owner Anantha Krishnan, who bought the majority shares of Aircel, and its Director Ralph Marshal do not present themselves before it.

“If T Ananthakrishnan and Ralps Marshall of Maxis fail to appear in court on Jan 27, the 2G license granted to Aircel in 2006 shall be ceased,” the SC said.

The Court stayed transfer of 2G licence from Malaysia's Maxis which was originally alloted to Aircel to any other telecom company.

SC also proposed to restrain earning of any revenue by using the 2G spectrum licences which were originally granted to Aircel.

The apex court has also said that four accused in the Airtel-Maxis case will have to appear in Special Court.

The court has also asked DoT and MIT to devise ways to avoid adverse impact on Aircel subscribers by provisionally transferring 2G licence to others.

Next date of hearing is on February 3.

On August 29, 2014, the CBI had filed the charge sheet in the case containing the names of 151 prosecution witnesses and a set of 655 documents on which it had relied upon in its probe.

CBI had alleged that Dayanidhi had "pressured" and "forced" Chennai-based telecom promoter C Sivasankaran to sell his stakes in Aircel and two subsidiary firms to Malaysian firm Maxis Group in 2006.

The court had on October 29, 2014, taken cognisance of the charge sheet and issued summons to the accused in the case. The four other accused, including Marans, have already appeared before the court.