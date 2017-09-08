300 job aspirants protest against delayed hiring in Wipro

New Delhi: Fate of over 300 job aspirants hangs in balance as IT major Wipro is yet to give any joining letters to them despite giving them campus placement 20 months ago.

Students from various professional colleges were given offer letters following a campus placement in November 2015, however the company has yet not provided them any assurance on the date of joining.

Following the huge delay in confirmation, job aspirants and their parents protested outside Wipro's Noida office on Wednesday alleging that they have not got any joining letters even 20 months after getting campus placement.

Issuing a brief statement on the issue, the company said, "Wipro can confirm that it will honour all offer letters that have been made to deserving candidates".