362 women directors appointed at CPSUs in last 3 years: Govt

New Delhi: Government on Friday said 362 women directors were appointed at various central public sector undertakings in the last three financial years.

Prescribed guidelines are in place for appointment of directors, including women directors, at CPSUs and public sector banks.

There were "1,102, 1,109 and 1,316 appointments of directors/ additional directors" made in CPSUs in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 periods, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

As many as 155 women directors were appointed in 2015-16 to CPSUs while the number stood at 110 in 2014-15 fiscal. In 2013-14 period, the same was at 97.

The figures are based on the information extracted from the MCA21 Registry of companies maintained by the Ministry.

Citing information received from the Department of Financial Services, Meghwal said 11 public sector banks appointed 18 women directors in 2013-14.

Six public sector banks appointed seven women directors in 2014-15 and eight such entities appointed nine women directors in 2015-16.