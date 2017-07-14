close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

50 Indian companies in 2017 Forbes Global 2000- Full List

Here is the global rank wise list of Indian companies  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 17:23
50 Indian companies in 2017 Forbes Global 2000- Full List

New Delhi: India is home to 50 of the world’s 2000 largest and most powerful public companies, according to the Forbes’s annual list.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries leads the pack of 50 Indian companies in the 2017 Forbes ‘Global 2000’ list.

India home to 50 of the world’s 2,000 powerful companies, no Indian firm in top 100: Forbes
MUST READ
India home to 50 of the world’s 2,000 powerful companies, no Indian firm in top 100: Forbes

US companies account for the most members of the list, 565, followed by China and Hong Kong, which is home to 263 Global 2000 companies.

Here is the global rank wise list of Indian companies

-Reliance Industries (106)

-State Bank of India (244)

-HDFC Bank ranked (258),

-Indian Oil (264),

-Tata Motors (290),

-ICICI Bank (310),

-Tata Consultancy Services (376),

-NTPC (408),  

-Axis Bank (463),

-Larsen & Toubro (483),

-Bharti Airtel (513) and

-Coal India (541).

-Bharat Petroleum (583)

-Infosys (598)

-Kotak Mahindra Bank (744)

-Hindustan Petroleum (807)

-Power Grid of India (884 )

-Mahindra & Mahindra (916)

-HCL Technologies (958 )

-Tata Steel (1076 )

-Power Finance (1086 )

-Bank of Baroda (1145)

-Punjab National Bank (1148)

-Hindalco Industries (1175 )

-Canara Bank (1230 )

-Rural Electrification(1234 )

-Yes Bank(1239)

-Bank of India(1250)

-IndusInd Bank(1272)

-GAIL India(1283)

-JSW Steel(1347 )

-Union Bank of India(1420)

-Bajaj Auto(1435)

-Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(1513)

-IDBI Bank(1524 )

-Rajesh Exports(1556 )

-Hero Motocorp(1587)

-Grasim Industries(1622)

-Central Bank of India(1664)

-Lupin(1716)

-Syndicate Bank(1745)

-Asian Paints(1783)

-Indian Overseas Bank(1828)

-Allahabad Bank(1845 )

-UCO Bank(1849)

-Oriental Bank of Commerce(1859)

-Steel Authority of India(1930)

-Indiabulls Housing Finance(1934)

-Indian Bank(1937)

-Tech Mahindra(1998)

TAGS

Forbes global 2000 listForbes 2017 global 20002017 Forbes global 2000 listIndian companies in Forbes 2000 listTop 50 Indian companiesReliance IndustriesState Bank of India

From Zee News

&#039;Lenders&#039; inclusion under PCA for timely improvement of their performance&#039;
Companies

'Lenders' inclusion under PCA for timely improvem...

Tata Sponge production surges 8% to record 3.9Litres in FY17
Companies

Tata Sponge production surges 8% to record 3.9Litres in FY1...

India&#039;s trade deficit narrows to $13 billion in June
Economy

India's trade deficit narrows to $13 billion in June

Gold price slips below Rs 29,000-mark, silver lets go of Rs 600
Bullion

Gold price slips below Rs 29,000-mark, silver lets go of Rs...

Finance Minister reviews performance of NIIF
Economy

Finance Minister reviews performance of NIIF

Forex kitty dips $161.9 million to $386.377 billion
Markets

Forex kitty dips $161.9 million to $386.377 billion

Infosys wipes out early gains, ends 0.5% lower on late sell-off
Companies

Infosys wipes out early gains, ends 0.5% lower on late sell...

Hiring 10,000 in US in 2 years, we do that in India in 2 quarters:Infosys
Companies

Hiring 10,000 in US in 2 years, we do that in India in 2 qu...

Income Tax identifies another 5.56 lakh under Operation Clean Money
Personal Finance

Income Tax identifies another 5.56 lakh under Operation Cle...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video