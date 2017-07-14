50 Indian companies in 2017 Forbes Global 2000- Full List

New Delhi: India is home to 50 of the world’s 2000 largest and most powerful public companies, according to the Forbes’s annual list.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries leads the pack of 50 Indian companies in the 2017 Forbes ‘Global 2000’ list.

US companies account for the most members of the list, 565, followed by China and Hong Kong, which is home to 263 Global 2000 companies.

Here is the global rank wise list of Indian companies

-Reliance Industries (106)

-State Bank of India (244)

-HDFC Bank ranked (258),

-Indian Oil (264),

-Tata Motors (290),

-ICICI Bank (310),

-Tata Consultancy Services (376),

-NTPC (408),

-Axis Bank (463),

-Larsen & Toubro (483),

-Bharti Airtel (513) and

-Coal India (541).

-Bharat Petroleum (583)

-Infosys (598)

-Kotak Mahindra Bank (744)

-Hindustan Petroleum (807)

-Power Grid of India (884 )

-Mahindra & Mahindra (916)

-HCL Technologies (958 )

-Tata Steel (1076 )

-Power Finance (1086 )

-Bank of Baroda (1145)

-Punjab National Bank (1148)

-Hindalco Industries (1175 )

-Canara Bank (1230 )

-Rural Electrification(1234 )

-Yes Bank(1239)

-Bank of India(1250)

-IndusInd Bank(1272)

-GAIL India(1283)

-JSW Steel(1347 )

-Union Bank of India(1420)

-Bajaj Auto(1435)

-Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(1513)

-IDBI Bank(1524 )

-Rajesh Exports(1556 )

-Hero Motocorp(1587)

-Grasim Industries(1622)

-Central Bank of India(1664)

-Lupin(1716)

-Syndicate Bank(1745)

-Asian Paints(1783)

-Indian Overseas Bank(1828)

-Allahabad Bank(1845 )

-UCO Bank(1849)

-Oriental Bank of Commerce(1859)

-Steel Authority of India(1930)

-Indiabulls Housing Finance(1934)

-Indian Bank(1937)

-Tech Mahindra(1998)