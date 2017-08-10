 
610 textile mills shut with over 3 lakh workers on payrolls

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 16:04

New Delhi: As many as 610 cotton and man- made fibre textile mills in the country were shut as on June- end, having over three lakh workers on their payrolls, the government said on Thursday in Parliament.

"As per the Office of the Textiles Commissioner, 610 cotton/man-made fibre textile mills (Non SSI) were closed having 3,00,697 numbers of workers on their payroll as on June 30, 2017," Minister of State for Textiles, Ajay Tamta said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

However, he said the details of closure of textile units in the decentralised sectors viz powerloom etc. Are not available.

The Textiles Ministry has been implementing the Textiles Workers Rehabilitation Fund Scheme with effect from September 15, 1986. Under the scheme, interim relief is provided to textile workers rendered unemployed consequent to permanent closure of private non-SSI mills.

It has been decided to merge this scheme with the Rajiv Gandhi Shramik Kalyan Yojana with effect from April 1, 2017, Tamta said.

