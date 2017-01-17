7 college dropouts who are now billionaires in India

Remember those days when your father would scold you for not studying? For most, the level of education is often equated with career success later in life. But not all of us are aware that some of the richest people are college or school dropouts. Yes, that means, they have not even completed their formal education.

Here is a list of 7 such Indian success stories:

1. Mukesh Ambani

The richest man in India, 2nd Richest Man in Asia and 22nd richest person in the world, (according to Forbes) Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is a college dropout. He dropped out of Stanford University, California to join his father's business.

2. Azim Premji

Not many of us know that the 3rd richest person in India and the chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji is a college dropout. Premji dropped out of Stanford University, California in 1996 due to sudden death of his father. He took over the position as chairman of Wipro at the age of 21. Premji created a multi-billion-dollar empire by establishing the IT company Wipro. However, later in 1999 Azim Premji finished his education from Stanford.

3. Dr Subhash Chandra

After dropping out of Class 10th, media baron Dr Chandra joined the family business of commission agent and trader who procured and supplied rice to Food Corporation of India. Former chairman of TV channel network Zee Media, Dr Chandra was elected to the Upper House of Indian parliament from the Haryana state in Rajya Sabha elections, 2016.

4. Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, one of the largest import export corporations in India, is also a college dropout. Adani dropped out of Gujarat University after completing 2nd year in a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. Instead of joining his father’s business of textiles, he moved to Mumbai where he first worked at Mahindra Bros as diamond sorter and then started his own diamond brokerage company.

5. Mukesh Jagtiani

Owner of the Dubai-based Landmark group, Mukesh Jagtiani joined a business school in London to pursue economics but left and started out on his own. Landmark group, a retail chain has over 600 stores now in India, China, Pakistan, Spain and the Gulf.

6. PNC Menon

PNC Menon or Puthan Neduvakkatt Chenthamaraksha Menon is an NRI and owner of Bangalore-based construction company Sobha Developers. Menon has faced many hardships in his childhood after his father died at the age of 10. He dropped out of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, to pursue a business in interior decoration.

7. Vinod Goenka

Vinod Goenka dropped out of college to start his own business. He is the Managing Director and Co-founder of DB Realty, a real-estate firm. However, Goenka's name is also in the list of people linked to the 2G scam in India.