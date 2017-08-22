close
7 days of mad deals on AirAsia; get tickets at just Rs 999

The promotional offer is valid for travel from 26 February till 28 August 2018.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 19:32
New Delhi: AirAsia on Tuesday announced discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 999 for domestic destinations.

AirAsia's '7 Days of Mad Deals' promotion allows you to view and book the lowest fares from 21 August 2017 till 27 August 2017.

The promotional offer is valid for travel from 26 February till 28 August 2018. Bookings can be made via web and the AirAsia Mobile App.

Advanced booking for the scheme is required while AirAsia said that fares are not available during embargo period.

AirAsia's lowest fare at Rs 999 is applicable for flights between Kolkata and Bagdogra, according to the website.

Check out this link for details on fares.

AirAsia India currently flies to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Bagdogra, Kolkata and Ranchi with a fleet of ten A320 aircraft.

