76% of LED bulb brands in India flout consumer safety standards: Study

New Delhi: 76 percent of LED Bulb brands and 71 percent of LED downlighter brands across 200 electrical retail outlets were found to be non-compliant with consumer safety standards, as prescribed and mandated for lighting products by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, market research firm Nielsen said in a survey on Monday.

Nielsen conducted the study across 4 major Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The findings showed that 48 percent of LED bulb brands had no mention of manufacturer’s address and 31 percent brands did not have a manufacturer’s name.

Similarly, the study conducted on LED Downlighters showed that of the total sample size, 45 percent brands did not have a manufacturer’s name and 51 percent brands had no mention of the manufacturer’s address.

As per the study, almost three quarters of LED bulb brands surveyed in the national capital (73 percent) did not conform to BIS standards (absence of the BIS mark) and same is the case when it comes to LED downlighters. On a national scale, Delhi ranks as the city with the highest degree of violation of BIS norms in the country.

As per ELCOMA (Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers’ Association), the total LED Market in India is worth Rs 10,000 crores, with LED bulbs and downlighters constituting 50 percent of overall LED market, being widely used across homes, offices and workspaces.