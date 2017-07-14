close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

7th Pay Commission: NSG, Natgrid, CISF chiefs get apex pay scale of Rs 80,000

The chiefs of the NSG, Natgrid and CISF have been given the apex pay scale of Rs 80,000, thus removing an anomaly in their salaries, says an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 12:52
7th Pay Commission: NSG, Natgrid, CISF chiefs get apex pay scale of Rs 80,000

New Delhi: The chiefs of the NSG, Natgrid and CISF have been given the apex pay scale of Rs 80,000, thus removing an anomaly in their salaries, says an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The National Security Guard is a counter-terror force and the National Intelligence Grid an ambitious intelligence gathering mechanism conceived in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The Central Industrial Security Force provides security to major infrastructure installations.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved grant of apex pay scale to Sudhir Pratap Singh, director general of NSG, A K Patnaik, CEO Natgrid, and Om Prakash Singh, director general of CISF, stated the DoPT order issued last night.

S K Sinha, special director in the Intelligence Bureau, and Rina Mitra, special secretary (Internal Security) in Ministry of Home Affairs, have also been given the apex pay scale with immediate effect, it said.

The officers are entitled to get the top pay scale after being appointed to the posts of director general or its equivalent.

Some senior officers have earlier complained about not getting the apex pay scale fixed for director general-level posts.

TAGS

7th Pay CommissionPay commission7th CPC allowances notificationNSGNATGRIDCISF7th Pay Commission revised salaries

From Zee News

GST to severely dent liquidity of exporters: FIEO
Economy

GST to severely dent liquidity of exporters: FIEO

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Survey
International Business

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Su...

WPI inflation falls sharply to 0.90% in June, food prices ease
Economy

WPI inflation falls sharply to 0.90% in June, food prices e...

International Business

Chinese censors scrub emoji tributes to Nobel winner

WPI inflation eases to 0.9 percent in June
Economy

WPI inflation eases to 0.9 percent in June

Petrol, diesel price on 14th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Companies

Petrol, diesel price on 14th July 2017: Check out the rates...

Infosys June quarter profit shines with key client wins
Companies

Infosys June quarter profit shines with key client wins

Live Updates: Markets pare early gains; Sensex manages to hold 32K
Markets

Live Updates: Markets pare early gains; Sensex manages to h...

Non-executive chairman can be part of bank&#039;s audit committee: RBI
Companies

Non-executive chairman can be part of bank's audit com...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video