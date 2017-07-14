7th Pay Commission: NSG, Natgrid, CISF chiefs get apex pay scale of Rs 80,000

New Delhi: The chiefs of the NSG, Natgrid and CISF have been given the apex pay scale of Rs 80,000, thus removing an anomaly in their salaries, says an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The National Security Guard is a counter-terror force and the National Intelligence Grid an ambitious intelligence gathering mechanism conceived in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The Central Industrial Security Force provides security to major infrastructure installations.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved grant of apex pay scale to Sudhir Pratap Singh, director general of NSG, A K Patnaik, CEO Natgrid, and Om Prakash Singh, director general of CISF, stated the DoPT order issued last night.

S K Sinha, special director in the Intelligence Bureau, and Rina Mitra, special secretary (Internal Security) in Ministry of Home Affairs, have also been given the apex pay scale with immediate effect, it said.

The officers are entitled to get the top pay scale after being appointed to the posts of director general or its equivalent.

Some senior officers have earlier complained about not getting the apex pay scale fixed for director general-level posts.