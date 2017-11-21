80% of women entrepreneurs self-finance their biz in India

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the various government schemes that provide financial aid, 8 out of 10 women entrepreneurs across the country are self-financing their businesses, says a report.

According to a report by sheatwork, a knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs, self finance is a major source of funding for 80 percent of women entrepreneurs.

"While significant efforts have been made by the central and state governments as well as independent agencies through the years in India, there still exists a huge gap in awareness and promotion levels of women entrepreneurship," sheatwork.Com founder Ruby Sinha said.

A state-wise analysis shows that, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal have emerged as top five states offering the maximum number of schemes for women entrepreneurs.

Further, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with West Bengal have the highest number of women entrepreneurs in the country with a majority in small and medium sized businesses, the report said.

Sector-wise, the education sector sees the maximum number of women entrepreneurs followed by financial services, insurance, livestock, forestry and lodging.

Interestingly, the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland have lesser overall number of women entrepreneurs but the ratio of male to female entrepreneurs is very strongly favoured towards women.