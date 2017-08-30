close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ABB India reaches 5 GW milestone for solar inverters

From schools to airports, canal tops and mega solar plants, ABB's solar inverters power various solar installations across the country, the firm said in a statement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 21:15

New Delhi: ABB India has surpassed the 5 GW milestone for the supply of solar inverters in the country, the power company said on Thursday.

From schools to airports, canal tops and mega solar plants, ABB's solar inverters power various solar installations across the country, the firm said in a statement.

As per market reports, India is set to become the third largest solar market in the world this calendar year and is likely to touch about five percent of the global solar capacity, the statement added.

"Azure Power and ABB India's senior leadership were present at an event to mark the 5 GW milestone journey supported by ABB customers in India," the company said.

The event took place in ABB solar inverter factory in Bengaluru. Inverters are the heart of solar installations and ABB pioneered inverter production in the country in 2012.

Last year, ABB India doubled its solar inverter manufacturing capacity in India.

TAGS

ABB Indiasolar invertersABB's solar inverterssolar market

From Zee News

Economy

Significant portion of deposited notes could be illicit: Go...

Companies

Govt to appoint transaction advisers for Air India disinves...

Markets

Govt sells 7% in NTPC to raise Rs 9,100 crore

China to develop HyperFlight transport network with speed 5 times more than passenger airplanes
International Business

China to develop HyperFlight transport network with speed 5...

Companies

Vedanta Resources names ex-CEO Kaura as interim chief execu...

Automobiles

Kolkata's yellow taxis to soon receive digital payment...

Finance Ministry to decide extending PAN linkage with Aadhaar tomorrow
Personal Finance

Finance Ministry to decide extending PAN linkage with Aadha...

Objective of demonetisation was to expand tax base, fight black money: Jaitley
Personal Finance

Objective of demonetisation was to expand tax base, fight b...

Aadhaar data kept, processed only on own secure servers: UIDAI
Personal Finance

Aadhaar data kept, processed only on own secure servers: UI...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video