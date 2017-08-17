close
ABB India to upgrade 20 sub-stations in Himachal Pradesh

The substations will be equipped with the latest control and protection technology to enable future digitalization.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:55
New Delhi: ABB India will upgrade 20 substations in Himachal Pradesh. The substations will be equipped with the latest control and protection technology to enable future digitalization.

The order, placed by the local state utility, Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), supports India’s Smart Grid Vision and the government’s ambition of providing reliable power to the country’s most remote regions.

‘We are thankful to our customer Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for making ABB their partner of choice. ABB India has been partnering India’s National Smart Grid Mission with global technology solutions that are made in India to help customers transition to next level of digital growth,” Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India said.

‘The recently launched 180 ABB Ability digital solutions for various sectors can increase automation and reliability of power supply for the nation, as we move towards a smarter and greener grid,’ he added.

ABB India will deploy its Relion electronic relays for the protection, control, measurement and supervision of power systems at all twenty substations.

Six of the substations will also be equipped with ABB’s state-of-the-art MicroSCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, which will ensure the optimized control and reliable operation of the substation through seamless integration and connectivity between different devices and systems. Both products are a part of the company’s ABB Ability, its industry-leading portfolio of digital solutions, which help turn data insights into actionable intelligence.

 

