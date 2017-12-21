ABB India wins INR 134 crore traction equipment order for Indian Railways

ABB India has won an order worth Rs 134 crore to supply state-of-the-art traction equipment for electric locomotives, manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive works (CLW). ABB will deliver traction converters, stand-alone auxiliary converters and vehicle control units for 64 electric locomotives which will be used for passenger and freight operations. This order further strengthens ABB’s position in the Indian market where the government wants to equip electric locomotives with the next generation of propulsion system, with the state-of-the-art traction converters.

It also supports the larger government initiative of energy efficiency and electrification of railways from introducing tri-phase energy-efficient technologies in electric locomotives and electrical multiple units to technology to drive efficiency in traction and non-traction areas.

This solution will be locally manufactured at ABB’s Nelamangala production unit in Bengaluru. The compact, light traction equipment converts electricity from overhead power lines to the voltage levels required for traction motors and generates power for on-board auxiliary systems. During braking, the kinetic energy of the vehicle is converted into electrical energy and fed back to the traction power supply network. The reduction in converter losses and recovery of braking energy significantly reduces energy consumption.

“ABB has been a key partner of Indian Railways over the decades with a suite of traction solutions. This year marks 10 years of our association with Chittaranjan Locomotive works (CLW ) and we are privileged to have their trust and cooperation,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.

“ABB’s technology offerings have also evolved in line with the changing requirements of the Indian railway network like clean energy, electrification, safety, speed, robustness, and such. Our global leadership in railway and transportation technologies ensure that we can continue to develop and deploy the latest in the future of transportation technology for the fourth largest railway network in the world,” he added.

Currently, around 42 percent of the entire Indian rail network is electrified. Indian Railways has a goal to electrify its rail network by 2020. This move aims to reduce greenhouse emissions and the dependence on fossil-fuel based automotive power. ABB has supplied traction equipment to CLW for several years and is a major supplier of traction systems for rolling stock manufacturers around the world.

