ABB technology powers Lucknow’s new International Cricket Stadium

ABB technology

New Delhi: ABB technology on Monday announced that it will provide power solutions for the new International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

ABB has provided key power equipment like low-tension (LT) and medium-voltage (MV) panels and modular ArTuK distribution switchboards and switchgear that can be monitored remotely through communication-based products, so that key power equipment like circuit-breakers can be managed optimally.

The ABB solution will also enable operators to control equipment, either from within the substation or from a remote location. These technology solutions offer reliability with lowest loss per watt of power and greater safety of power supply.

“We are proud to enable the next level of growth for Indian cities,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB in India. “Reliable power is the foundation of the next generation of a smarter and more inclusive city infrastructure. ABB’s power technology solutions will ensure the support is in place to build such state of the art infrastructure facilities, be it sports or transportation for a modern city with a rich heritage like Lucknow.”

ABB has also supplied substation technology with innovative hybrid switchgear for the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur. These facilities have saved space, releasing precious land for other purposes and have improved the reliability and safety of the power supply, the company said in a statement.

ABB India has also supplied and commissioned 1 MW of solar inverters for the Lucknow Metro Project and leads the market with more than a 30 percent share for solar inverters. The Lucknow Metro, which is part of Lucknow’s smart city plan, has a range of other ABB solutions, that include dry type transformers for auxiliary power for overhead electrification, and ABB AbilityTM digital offerings for complete visibility through remote monitoring of 41 stations along the North-South and East-West corridors.

In the second phase, ABB has provided compact power substations for efficient power supply and distribution, especially for the underground rail network, with relevant power protection and control technology.

