close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Adani defers Australian coal project investment decision

India's Adani Enterprises on Monday deferred a final investment decision on its long-delayed Australian Carmichael coal project as the Queensland state government has yet to sign off on a royalty deal for the mine.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 13:39
Adani defers Australian coal project investment decision

Melbourne: India's Adani Enterprises on Monday deferred a final investment decision on its long-delayed Australian Carmichael coal project as the Queensland state government has yet to sign off on a royalty deal for the mine.

The company had been planning to make a final investment decision (FID) on the 25 million tonnes a year coal mine and rail project by the end of May.

"Adani is advised that the Queensland cabinet did not consider any submission or make a decision on royalties for the Adani project today," said the firm`s spokesman in Australia, Ron Watson.

No
MUST READ
No "royalties holiday" for Adani: Queensland government

"In light of that, Adani has today deferred a decision by the board on FID until the government makes a decision."

The Queensland government is considering ways to extend royalty payments to promote jobs and investment in a state that has been hammered by the commodities slump over the past five years.

However, the Labor government is running into opposition within its own ranks, after having promised that no taxpayer money would be used to subsidise the controversial Carmichael project in the untapped Galilee Basin.

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palazsczuk said on Monday that the issue had not been discussed by cabinet, but said that any change in the state`s royalty regime would not just be for Adani but would be for a range of new mines and gas developments.

"I think that as a government, we can look very clearly at trying to open up the Galilee (and other areas)," she told reporters.

"At the end of the day, it`s all about jobs, and that`s what Queenslanders want."

Adani has battled green groups over the past six years looking to block what would be Australia`s biggest coal mine. Opponents have argued the coal exports would stoke global warming and that the project would require a port expansion that could damage the Great Barrier Reef.

The port expansion is no longer needed as the company has shrunk the first phase of the mine to 25 million tonnes from 40 million tonnes a year, as it looks to make the mine and rail project more affordable at around USD 4 billion, instead of more than USD 10 billion.

TAGS

AdaniAdani's Australian coal projectAdani's coal project in QueenslandAdani's Australian Carmichael coal projectQueensland cabinet

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

'Foodgrain output likely to touch new record next cro...
Economy

'Foodgrain output likely to touch new record next cro...

Maruti Swift beats Alto as best selling model in April
Automobiles

Maruti Swift beats Alto as best selling model in April

Gold price recovers to Rs 29,150 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price recovers to Rs 29,150 per 10 grams

Coal scam case: Former coal secretary HC Gupta, 2 others get 2-year jail term
Companies

Coal scam case: Former coal secretary HC Gupta, 2 others ge...

Maharashtra Assembly passes State GST Bill
Economy

Maharashtra Assembly passes State GST Bill

Bank of India trims Q4 loss to Rs 1,045 crore; checks bad l...
Companies

Bank of India trims Q4 loss to Rs 1,045 crore; checks bad l...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video