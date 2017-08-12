close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Adani Enterprises Q1 net profit dives 62% in to Rs 141 crore

Total expenses were at Rs 8,757.64 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 8,820.61 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 16:29
Adani Enterprises Q1 net profit dives 62% in to Rs 141 crore

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises on Saturday reported a 61.77 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 141.15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 369.24 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Total income of the company also came down to Rs 8,871.29 crore in the April-June period of the current fiscal from Rs 9,174.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses were at Rs 8,757.64 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 8,820.61 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

"We continue to focus on our portfolio of renewable energy, mining and agro businesses. Adani Enterprises remain committed to build and grow global scale businesses and creating assets of national importance," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement.

The company said its "Coal MDO (Mine Development and Operations) volumes stood at 1.6 MMT in Q1 FY18".

The company has operationalised renewable projects of 808 MW with a further pipeline of 1,280 MW of projects under various stages of implementation across the country.

TAGS

Adani EnterprisesAdani GroupAdani Enterprises quarterly profitAdani Enterprises net profitBSEGlobal scale businessesMine Development and OperationsMDO

From Zee News

Weekly Review: Rupee suffers a big blow; retracts sharply from 2-year high
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee suffers a big blow; retracts sharply f...

GST rate of 3% on gold too low: Economic Survey
Bullion NewsEconomy

GST rate of 3% on gold too low: Economic Survey

Indian Railways launches new train services on different routes; few more to be flagged off on Sunday – Here&#039;s the complete list
Economy

Indian Railways launches new train services on different ro...

&#039;Number of slabs in GST will be reduced later&#039;
Economy

'Number of slabs in GST will be reduced later'

Gold spirals on brewing tension between US, N Korea
Bullion

Gold spirals on brewing tension between US, N Korea

Snap Inc buys data firm &#039;Placed&#039; for $135 million
International Business

Snap Inc buys data firm 'Placed' for $135 million

International Business

AI more concerning than North Korea: Elon Musk

Weekly Review: Sensex, Nifty snap 5-week winning streak on profit-booking
Markets

Weekly Review: Sensex, Nifty snap 5-week winning streak on...

Bond investors give Tesla a $1.8 billion endorsement
International Business

Bond investors give Tesla a $1.8 billion endorsement

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video