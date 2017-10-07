close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Adani Enterprises to demerge renewable energy biz

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has a renewable energy portfolio of 2,148 MW in India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 18:49
Adani Enterprises to demerge renewable energy biz

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises on Saturday announced plans to demerge its renewable energy business into associate company Adani Green Energy Ltd as part of simplifying overall business structure.

Post demerger scheme, which has been approved by the boards of the two companies, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) would be listed on the exchanges.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has a renewable energy portfolio of 2,148 MW in India.

Announcing the scheme of arrangement for demerger of the renewable power undertaking into AGEL, Adani Enterprises said it would "simplify the business structure".

The scheme would provide the shareholders of AEL direct shareholding in AGEL, "listing of the largest renewable Power Independent Power Producer (IPP) having a total portfolio of 2,148 MW in India, according to a statement.

The renewable power undertaking includes businesses of development of renewable power projects, generation of renewable power and trading and supply of solar and wind energy equipment.

Under the proposed scheme, AGEL would issue 761 new equity shares for every 1,000 equity shares of AEL.

The existing equity shares held by AEL in AGEL will be cancelled pursuant to the scheme, the statement said.

Subject to various regulatory approvals, the demerger is expected to be close by the first quarter of 2018. The date for the scheme has been fixed at April 1, 2018.

"The transaction is expected to unlock the value of renewable power undertaking currently embedded in the value of AEL by eliminating holding company discount and providing financial flexibility for raising capital for sustainable growth of renewable energy business," AEL said in the statement.

Pursuant to the demerger, AGEL would be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

"It may, however, be noted that transaction may be completed earlier or later and the aforesaid period of first quarter of 2018 is only an indicative timeline and is subject to timely receipt of all applicable regulatory and statutory approvals," it said.

TAGS

Adani EnterprisesAdani demergeAdani renewable energyAdani Green Energy Ltd

From Zee News

Markets

RBI begins 'corrective action' against OBC for hi...

Adani Group&#039;s Oz arm signs power purchase pact
International Business

Adani Group's Oz arm signs power purchase pact

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposited into account in a fortnight: Ananth Kumar
Economy

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposit...

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh Prabhu
Companies

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh...

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13
Personal Finance

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems
Companies

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems

Textile industry welcomes reduction in GST for MMF yarn
Companies

Textile industry welcomes reduction in GST for MMF yarn

GDP to recover in Q2 as fundamentals strong, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Economy

GDP to recover in Q2 as fundamentals strong, says Ravi Shan...

Jewellers welcome govt&#039;s decision to remove industry from PMLA
Companies

Jewellers welcome govt's decision to remove industry f...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video